France's Macron backs Biden's ceasefire announcement, end of Gaza war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

French President Emmanuel Macron posted in support of the ceasefire agreement announced on Friday by US President Joe Biden.

In an X post on Saturday, Macron wrote "The war in Gaza must end. We support the US proposal for a durable peace. Just as we are working with our partners in the region on peace and security for all. The release of the hostages, a permanent ceasefire to work towards peace and progress on the two-state solution."

