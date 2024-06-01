Hostage and Missing Families Forum: 'Calling on all MKs to say yes to the Netanyahu deal'

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum is launching an emergency operation Saturday evening in support of a majority in the government and the Knesset to implement the Netanyahu deal to release all the hostages, the organization announced Saturday evening.

"The Forum demands the return of all the hostages, some for rehabilitation and others for burial, and not to miss the opportunity that has arisen to bring them home," the announcement said.

The announcement concluded, "In the coming hours, families of the hostages will reach out to all members of the cabinet, the government, and the Knesset, and will demand the immediate approval of the Netanyahu deal. Don't lose this moment!"