US forces destroy one Houthi drone, ballistic missiles in Red Sea, CENTCOM says

US forces on Saturday destroyed one Iran-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial system in the southern Red Sea and saw two others crash into the Red Sea, US Central Command said.
The Central Command forces also destroyed two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles fired in the direction of the USS Gravely, it said. No injuries or damage were reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships, it said.
June 1 Red Sea UpdateBetween 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Sanaa time) June 1, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial system (UAS) in the southern Red Sea. USCENTCOM forces also observed two other UAS crash into the Red Sea. No… pic.twitter.com/TPfL5LdYNp— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 2, 2024