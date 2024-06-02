Jerusalem Post
US forces destroy one Houthi drone, ballistic missiles in Red Sea, CENTCOM says

By REUTERS

US forces on Saturday destroyed one Iran-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial system in the southern Red Sea and saw two others crash into the Red Sea, US Central Command said.

The Central Command forces also destroyed two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles fired in the direction of the USS Gravely, it said. No injuries or damage were reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships, it said.



