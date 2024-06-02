Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Beqaa in Lebanon, the military said on Sunday morning. 

The military said the strike was in response to a Hezbollah missile shooting down an IDF drone above Lebanon. 

Furthermore, during the night, jets targeted an additional Hezbollah military building in the area of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon. In the areas of Qana and Baraachit, jets struck Hezbollah headquarters. 

IDF strikes a Hezbollah target in Lebanon. June 2, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).
Iran's ex-president Ahmadinejad registers to run for president
By REUTERS
06/02/2024 09:41 AM
Chile joins South Africa's ICJ lawsuit against Israel
By MAARIV
06/02/2024 06:32 AM
US forces destroy one Houthi drone, ballistic missiles in Red Sea
By REUTERS
06/02/2024 05:23 AM
China makes historic landing on far side of the moon
By REUTERS
06/02/2024 04:07 AM
Police horse injures hostage's wife during protest
By ORI SELA
06/02/2024 12:29 AM
Yemen's Houthis conducted six operations in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
By REUTERS
06/02/2024 12:09 AM
Benny Gantz approves ceasefire outline revealed by Biden
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2024 08:40 PM
Qatari PM hopes Gaza proposal will be received positively
By REUTERS
06/01/2024 08:35 PM
US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi
By REUTERS
06/01/2024 06:41 PM
Hostage families call on MKs to agree to Netanyahu deal in emergency op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2024 06:14 PM
France's Macron backs Biden's ceasefire announcement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2024 03:12 PM
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing
By REUTERS
06/01/2024 02:36 PM
Candidates compete to take over Raisi's presidential spot in Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2024 02:30 PM
South Africa's ANC on 40.27% of vote
By REUTERS
06/01/2024 02:28 PM
Saudi foreign minister receives call from Blinken to discuss ceasefire
By REUTERS
06/01/2024 11:34 AM