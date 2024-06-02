IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israel Air Force jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Beqaa in Lebanon, the military said on Sunday morning.

The military said the strike was in response to a Hezbollah missile shooting down an IDF drone above Lebanon.

Furthermore, during the night, jets targeted an additional Hezbollah military building in the area of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon. In the areas of Qana and Baraachit, jets struck Hezbollah headquarters.