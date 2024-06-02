Jerusalem Post
Kuwait names Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah as new Crown Prince

By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF

Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has appointed Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah as the new crown prince, Kuwait State Television reported on Saturday. Sabah, born in 1953, has a long service history to Kuwait, including a tenure as prime minister from 2019 to 2022.

Sheikh Sabah's extensive diplomatic background includes roles such as Kuwait's permanent representative to the United Nations, ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and foreign minister. He holds a degree in political science from Kuwait University.

Emir Mishal ascended to the throne on December 16, 2023, following the death of his half-brother Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at age 86. As stipulated by the Kuwaiti constitution, he had one year to appoint a new crown prince.

