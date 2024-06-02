Afghan police rescue four kidnapped children

Afghan police successfully rescued four kidnapped children in separate operations in Faryab province and Kabul, officials reported on Sunday. The first operation took place on Saturday evening in Maimana, the capital of Faryab, where security forces freed two children, aged 11 and 12.

Provincial director for the Information and Culture Department, Shamsudin Mohammadi, confirmed the arrest of four suspected kidnappers involved in the abduction.Earlier on Saturday morning, a similar operation unfolded in Kabul, where police rescued two children of a local businessman.Khalid Zadran, Kabul police spokesman, stated that one kidnapper was apprehended during the operation. Zadran added that efforts are ongoing to capture the remaining accomplice who is still at large.