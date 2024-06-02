Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Afghan police rescue four kidnapped children

By THE MEDIA LINE

Afghan police successfully rescued four kidnapped children in separate operations in Faryab province and Kabul, officials reported on Sunday.

The first operation took place on Saturday evening in Maimana, the capital of Faryab, where security forces freed two children, aged 11 and 12.
Provincial director for the Information and Culture Department, Shamsudin Mohammadi, confirmed the arrest of four suspected kidnappers involved in the abduction.
Earlier on Saturday morning, a similar operation unfolded in Kabul, where police rescued two children of a local businessman.
Khalid Zadran, Kabul police spokesman, stated that one kidnapper was apprehended during the operation. Zadran added that efforts are ongoing to capture the remaining accomplice who is still at large.
Maldives moves to ban Israelis from entering island amid Gaza war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2024 07:53 PM
Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah named Kuwait's new Crown Prince
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
06/02/2024 05:40 PM
Disabled IDF veteran throws suspicious item, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2024 01:21 PM
Qatar condemns Israel's bid to designate UNRWA a terror organization
By REUTERS
06/02/2024 12:58 PM
S.Africa's ANC says 'nothing to celebrate' after losing majority
By REUTERS
06/02/2024 12:13 PM
Two Hezbollah UAVs explode in Katzrin area, Golan Heights - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2024 09:49 AM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2024 09:29 AM
Chile joins South Africa's ICJ lawsuit against Israel
By MAARIV
06/02/2024 06:32 AM
US forces destroy one Houthi drone, ballistic missiles in Red Sea
By REUTERS
06/02/2024 05:23 AM
China makes historic landing on far side of the moon
By REUTERS
06/02/2024 04:07 AM
Police horse injures hostage's wife during protest
By ORI SELA
06/02/2024 12:29 AM
Yemen's Houthis conducted six operations in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
By REUTERS
06/02/2024 12:09 AM
Benny Gantz approves ceasefire outline revealed by Biden
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2024 08:40 PM
Qatari PM hopes Gaza proposal will be received positively
By REUTERS
06/01/2024 08:35 PM
US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi
By REUTERS
06/01/2024 06:41 PM