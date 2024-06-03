Iran summons Swedish envoy over accusation of targeting Israeli, Jewish interests

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden's acting chargé d'affaires on Saturday to protest what it called "baseless and biased" accusations against Tehran. According to the official news agency IRNA, Iranian officials expressed strong disapproval of remarks made by a Swedish official in Stockholm.

The ministry claimed these comments were based on disinformation and "under Israel's influence."

The controversy arose after Daniel Stenling, head of counterintelligence at the Swedish Security Service, accused the Iranian government on Thursday of "using criminal networks within Sweden" to target Israeli or Jewish interests in the country. These allegations have heightened diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

During the meeting with the Swedish envoy, Iranian representatives emphasized their discontent with the allegations, insisting that they were unfounded and unfairly influenced by external factors.