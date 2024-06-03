Ritchie Torres, Amichai Chikli heckled by pro-Palestine protester at JPost Conference

Representative Ritchie Torres was heckled by a man wearing a t-shirt with a Palestinian flag on it while at the Jerusalem_Post Conference on Monday.

He was later dragged out by security.

Torres responded: ‘I just want to tell the next disruptor, I am a Zionist … harassment, bullying or intimidation won’t stop me."

While at the @Jerusalem_Post Conference, a heckler wearing a t-shirt w/ a Palestinian flag interrupted @RepRitchie + was dragged out by security; Torres shot back: ‘I just want to tell the next disruptor, I am a Zionist … harassment, bullying or intimidation” won’t stop me pic.twitter.com/yzcbRWYyqf — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) June 3, 2024

Additionally, hebrew-speaking protesters yelled "stop the genocide," when Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli took to the stage for a panel on antisemitism.