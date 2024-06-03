Jerusalem Post
Ritchie Torres, Amichai Chikli heckled by pro-Palestine protester at JPost Conference

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Representative Ritchie Torres was heckled by a man wearing a t-shirt with a Palestinian flag on it while at the Jerusalem_Post Conference on Monday.

He was later dragged out by security.

Torres responded: ‘I just want to tell the next disruptor, I am a Zionist … harassment, bullying or intimidation won’t stop me."

Additionally, hebrew-speaking protesters yelled "stop the genocide," when Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli took to the stage for a panel on antisemitism.

Palestinian Authority file to join ICJ
By REUTERS
06/03/2024 08:22 PM
News companies request Netanyahu, Gallant, Gantz speak to Israeli media
By ANNA BARSKY
06/03/2024 05:02 PM
Shots fired at Israeli vehicle, bus in Qilqis junction in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2024 03:17 PM
Israeli drone strikes motorcycle in southern Lebanon, local reports say
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2024 02:32 PM
Truck wedged under Tel Aviv bridge, massive traffic jams ensue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2024 01:16 PM
Forest fire breaks out in northern Israel's Ramim Ridge
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2024 01:12 PM
Israel's Gallant to US: Hamas rule must end
By REUTERS
06/03/2024 11:45 AM
Surface-to-surface missile shot down over Red Sea
By REUTERS/THE CONVERSATION
06/03/2024 09:31 AM
South Korea suspends military agreement with North Korea, Yonhap reports
By REUTERS
06/03/2024 08:34 AM
Defense Ministry to halt public phone calls for one hour
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2024 07:34 AM
US secretary Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire with Israeli officials
By REUTERS
06/03/2024 04:20 AM
Washington Post's first female Executive Editor resigns
By REUTERS
06/03/2024 04:07 AM
Violence in Mexico election as country poised to elect Jewish president
By REUTERS
06/03/2024 02:45 AM
US commends SA for holding democratic elections
By REUTERS
06/03/2024 01:29 AM
Earthquake hits Japan's Ishikawa prefecture
By REUTERS
06/03/2024 12:56 AM