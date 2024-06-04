Hamas calls on UN to blacklist Israel for crimes against children

Hamas has called on the United Nations on Tuesday to enter Israel into its blacklist of countries that have committed crimes against children, according to a statement published on the terror group's official Telegram channel.

"On the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, we call on the United Nations to include the Zionist occupation (Israel) in its blacklist of entities that target children with murder, torture, and displacement," the statement read.

"We also call on the international community, states and governments, and institutions concerned with children’s rights to assume their political and humanitarian responsibilities towards the children of Palestine," the statement concluded.