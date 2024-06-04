IDF locates weapons, destroys terror tunnel in central Gaza Strip corridor

The 679th Brigade Combat Team, under the command of the 99th Division, operated in the central Gaza Strip corridor, which included targeted raids, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

During these raids, IDF soldiers located rockets and anti-aircraft missile launchers.

The IDF said that while the soldiers operated, a terrorist cell fired an RPG, with the IDF responding with artillery fire.

Yahalom Unit destroys Hamas terror tunnel, June 4 2024.

On Monday night, a terror tunnel route that was one and a half kilometers long and 23 meters deep was destroyed, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit.

The IDF continued to operate with the Israel Air Force, and eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed more than 70 terrorist infrastructure locations.