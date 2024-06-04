Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF locates weapons, destroys terror tunnel in central Gaza Strip corridor

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The 679th Brigade Combat Team, under the command of the 99th Division, operated in the central Gaza Strip corridor, which included targeted raids, the IDF announced on Tuesday. 

During these raids, IDF soldiers located rockets and anti-aircraft missile launchers. 

The IDF said that while the soldiers operated, a terrorist cell fired an RPG, with the IDF responding with artillery fire. 

Yahalom Unit destroys Hamas terror tunnel, June 4 2024.

On Monday night, a terror tunnel route that was one and a half kilometers long and 23 meters deep was destroyed, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit.

The IDF continued to operate with the Israel Air Force, and eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed more than 70 terrorist infrastructure locations. 



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - night Headline
Iran's acting FM meets Assad, discusses Gaza with officials in Syria
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 05:45 PM
France says it will keep pressuring Iran over nuclear program
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 05:32 PM
Gaza war impact ripples through neighbors' health systems, says WHO
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 05:08 PM
Defense Ministry signs $3 billion deal with US for purchase of F35 jets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 04:38 PM
Jake Sullivan to meet with family members of American hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 04:20 PM
World Central Kitchen says it has restarted feeding, aid in Gaza
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 04:14 PM
Hamas calls on UN to blacklist Israel for crimes against children
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 04:06 PM
Qatar receives Israeli proposal for hostage negotiations
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 03:52 PM
Joe Biden: Reasonable to think Bibi extending Gaza war due to politics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 03:48 PM
Netanyahu's biggest coalition partner backs Gaza hostage deal
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 03:26 PM
Hamas won't send delegation to Cairo until Israel approves deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 03:25 PM
Hezbollah won't widen war but will fight if needed, deputy head says
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 03:18 PM
Qatar calls for clear positions for Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 02:05 PM
Reservist wounded from interception in Safed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 12:04 PM
Two Turkish soldiers killed in plane crash
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 11:25 AM