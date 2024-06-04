Jerusalem Post
France says it will keep pressuring Iran over nuclear program

By REUTERS

France and its partners will add pressure on Iran over its nuclear program to ensure it respects its international obligations, the French presidency said after President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

The French presidency statement, just hours after European powers submitted to the UN nuclear watchdog's board of governors a resolution against Iran, also said Macron had told the Israeli prime minister of his deep concern regarding the trajectory of Iran's nuclear program.

"He underscored that France, with its international partners, would put pressure on the Iranian regime to respect its international obligations," the statement said.



