Iran's acting FM meets Assad, discusses Gaza with officials in Syria

By REUTERS

Iran's acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday and discussed Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

Bagheri Kani travelled to Syria after meetings in Beirut on Monday, his first trip abroad since becoming Iran's acting top diplomat following the deaths of his predecessor and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.

He also met Palestinian factions at the Iranian embassy in Damascus, as his predecessor had. 

At a joint press conference alongside Mekdad, Bagheri Kani said the pair had discussed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid without conditions.

