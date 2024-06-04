Jerusalem Post
Israeli forces arrest 24 suspects in overnight operation in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF troops, Border Police officers, and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) forces arrested 24 suspects throughout the West Bank during an overnight operation, the military said on Tuesday. 

During one of the activities to arrest a wanted person, a terrorist threw explosive devices at the troops, who responded with live fire. A hit on the target was identified, the IDF added. 

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, some 4,150 wanted persons have been arrested in the West Bank, of whom 1,750 are affiliated with the Hamas. 

War cabinet begins meeting in PM Netanyahu's office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 08:42 PM
Israeli toddler drowns to death in Thailand - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 07:11 PM
Man who attempted to cross Israel-Jordanian border shot dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 06:51 PM
Iran's acting FM meets Assad, discusses Gaza with officials in Syria
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 05:45 PM
IDF locates weapons, destroys tunnel in central Gaza Strip corridor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 05:37 PM
France says it will keep pressuring Iran over nuclear program
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 05:32 PM
Gaza war impact ripples through neighbors' health systems, says WHO
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 05:08 PM
Jake Sullivan to meet with family members of American hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 04:20 PM
World Central Kitchen says it has restarted feeding, aid in Gaza
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 04:14 PM
Hamas calls on UN to blacklist Israel for crimes against children
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 04:06 PM
Qatar receives Israeli proposal for hostage negotiations
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 03:52 PM
Netanyahu's biggest coalition partner backs Gaza hostage deal
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 03:26 PM
Hamas won't send delegation to Cairo until Israel approves deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 03:25 PM
Hezbollah won't widen war but will fight if needed, deputy head says
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 03:18 PM
Qatar calls for clear positions for Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
06/04/2024 02:05 PM