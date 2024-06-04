Israeli forces arrest 24 suspects in overnight operation in West Bank

IDF troops, Border Police officers, and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) forces arrested 24 suspects throughout the West Bank during an overnight operation, the military said on Tuesday.

During one of the activities to arrest a wanted person, a terrorist threw explosive devices at the troops, who responded with live fire. A hit on the target was identified, the IDF added.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, some 4,150 wanted persons have been arrested in the West Bank, of whom 1,750 are affiliated with the Hamas.