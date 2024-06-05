Estimated total cost for Gaza pier lower than expected, Pentagon says

The expected total cost for the humanitarian maritime corridor is approximately $100 million lower than expected, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday.

The Pentagon estimated the initial cost to be about $320 million, however Singh said lower than expected costs for contracted trucks, drivers and commercial vessels and the United Kingdom's contribution of a vessel for US soldiers and sailors lowered the cost assessment to approximately $320 million.

The latest cost estimate does include some of the costs associated with the repairs and rebuilding of the pier, Singh said. She noted that these are estimates and initial assessments and the cost could fluctuate depending on the length of the mission and future costs.

Singh said there is no anticipated change to how the pier is expected to operate once it is re-anchored to the beach in Gaza, though a date has not yet been announced.