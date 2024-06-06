Jerusalem Post
Four likely dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash, Czech TV reports

By REUTERS
Updated: JUNE 6, 2024 01:55

Four people likely died, and dozens were injured after a passenger train collided with a cargo train in the Czech city of Pardubice on Wednesday evening, Czech Television reported, citing a spokesperson of the Railway Administration's firefighters.

Trump's gun license expected to be revoked following felony conviction
By REUTERS
06/06/2024 12:30 AM
Seven soldiers killed in attack in northern Benin park
By REUTERS
06/05/2024 11:28 PM
Putin says Russia could use nuclear weapons if under threat
By REUTERS
06/05/2024 11:23 PM
WHO confirms first human case of avian influenza A(H5N2) in Mexico
By REUTERS
06/05/2024 10:35 PM
Estimated total cost for Gaza pier lower than expected, Pentagon says
By HANNAH SARISOHN
06/05/2024 09:54 PM
At least 16 killed by suspected Islamists in eastern Congo
By REUTERS
06/05/2024 05:43 PM
Ukrainian President Zelensky to visit Qatar on Wednesday, source says
By REUTERS
06/05/2024 05:05 PM
Hezbollah says it targeted Israel's Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali
By REUTERS
06/05/2024 03:53 PM
Italian court convicts American Amanda Knox in slander case
By REUTERS
06/05/2024 01:45 PM
Government set to approve 50,000 increase of IDF reservists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2024 11:50 AM
IRGC threatens Israel after alleged Israeli strike in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2024 11:16 AM
AfD politician injured in second attack in less than a week in Mannheim
By REUTERS
06/05/2024 11:15 AM
Nine soldiers wounded following explosion at IDF base in Israel's South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2024 07:03 AM
Israeli military attacks Al-Bureij in central Gaza
By WALLA!
06/05/2024 04:11 AM
Hezbollah attacks IDF targets in Malkiya sector
By MAARIV
06/05/2024 12:53 AM