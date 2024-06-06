Four people likely died, and dozens were injured after a passenger train collided with a cargo train in the Czech city of Pardubice on Wednesday evening, Czech Television reported, citing a spokesperson of the Railway Administration's firefighters.
Four likely dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash, Czech TV reports
By REUTERS06/06/2024 12:30 AM
By REUTERS06/05/2024 11:28 PM
By REUTERS06/05/2024 11:23 PM
By REUTERS06/05/2024 10:35 PM
By REUTERS06/05/2024 05:43 PM
By REUTERS06/05/2024 05:05 PM
By REUTERS06/05/2024 03:53 PM
By REUTERS06/05/2024 01:45 PM
By REUTERS06/05/2024 11:15 AM
By WALLA!06/05/2024 04:11 AM
By MAARIV06/05/2024 12:53 AM