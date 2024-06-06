UNRWA communications director Juliette Touma told Reuters on Thursday that the number of those reported killed in the Israeli offensive on the Nuseirat school is between 35 and 45, but it still cannot confirm the number at this stage, she added.
UNRWA says 35-45 reported killed in Israeli offensive on Nuseirat school, but cannot confirm number
