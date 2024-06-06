Jerusalem Post
Sgt. Major Zeed Mazarib killed in Gaza, terrorists came from tunnel by border fence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 6, 2024 21:16

Sergeant-Major Zeed Mazarib, 34, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Thursday afternoon.

Mazarib was a tracker in the Southern Regional Division of the Border Guard Corps.  

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari later stated that the incident occurred within the new buffer zone the military is creating within the Gaza Strip between the old fence and the new, forward barrier.

According to Hagari, just prior to the incident in which Mazarib was killed, terrorists emerged from a tunnel two hundred meters from the fence.

