IDF continues operations in Bureij, Deir al Balah, and Rafah after new terror tunnels uncovered

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 6, 2024 17:07

 The IDF announced on Thursday that it continuing operations in the areas of eastern Bureij, eastern Deir al Balah, and Rafah.

The announcement comes in the wake of recent discoveries of new underground terror tunnel shafts and weapons in the area. 

Operations are being carried out to dismantle the tunnels, the military added. Additionally, during a targeted raid on a military structure in the area, the troops located large quantities of weapons, including firearms, grenades, explosives, vests, and additional military equipment. 

The IDF also noted that Hamas terrorists were struck with tank fire and aerial strikes. These terrorists included members of Hamas's Rockets Array.

The IDF also successfully eliminated a terror cell responsible for the Wednesday mortar shells fired toward Kibbutz Kissufim.



