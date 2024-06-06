Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

NYPD seeks suspect: Victim struck in face with rock, Israel flag burned

By MICHAEL STARR

The New York Police Department announced on Monday that it was offering a bounty on information about a suspect involved in the hitting of a victim with a rock, stealing his Israeli flag, and setting it on fire.

A 22-year-old male was assaulted in Manhattan on April 20 after one suspect grabbed the victim's Israeli flag. When the victim followed the perpetrator into a crowd, a second suspect threw and struck him in the face with a rock, causing minor injuries. A third suspect set the flag on fire.

Brooklyn resident James Carlson, 40, was arrested on May 1 for criminal mischief, arson, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Police offered on Monday up to $3,500 for information on the suspect believed to be the person who set the flag on fire. The NYPD described him as 20-30 years old with a light complexion.

The NYPD said that the incident was being investigated as a hate crime assault by the Hate Crime Task Force.

Suspect involved in the hitting of a victim with a rock, stealing his Israeli flag, and setting it on fire. (credit: NYPD)
Suspect involved in the hitting of a victim with a rock, stealing his Israeli flag, and setting it on fire. (credit: NYPD)
Ambrey says aware of incident west of Yemen's Mokha
By REUTERS
06/06/2024 06:51 PM
Jerusalem light rail hits golf cart, driver inside in critical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 06:39 PM
US to impose sanctions on Lions' Den terrorist group operating in Nablus
By HANNAH SARISOHN
06/06/2024 05:55 PM
Hezbollah terrorists eliminated in IAF airstrikes on Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 05:11 PM
IDF locates more weapons, Hamas tunnels in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 05:06 PM
Netanyahu congratulates India's Modi on election victory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 04:17 PM
IDF announces death of Sgt. Major Zeed Mazarib in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 01:37 PM
Two-year-old dead after found in locked car in Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 12:46 PM
UNWRA says 35-45 killed in Israeli attack on UN school, cannot confirm
By REUTERS
06/06/2024 10:53 AM
Germany tightens deportation laws following attacks
By REUTERS
06/06/2024 10:27 AM
Gazans caught trying to sneak into Israel after evading IDF security
By AMIR BOHBOT
06/06/2024 10:10 AM
Car bomb explodes near West Bank Palestinian village
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 09:55 AM
Hamas rejects Israel's proposal for deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 09:37 AM
Colombia urges curbs on coal sales to Israel, Bloomberg News says
By REUTERS
06/06/2024 09:05 AM
Four likely dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash, Czech TV reports
By REUTERS
06/06/2024 01:40 AM