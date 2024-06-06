NYPD seeks suspect: Victim struck in face with rock, Israel flag burned

The New York Police Department announced on Monday that it was offering a bounty on information about a suspect involved in the hitting of a victim with a rock, stealing his Israeli flag, and setting it on fire.

A 22-year-old male was assaulted in Manhattan on April 20 after one suspect grabbed the victim's Israeli flag. When the victim followed the perpetrator into a crowd, a second suspect threw and struck him in the face with a rock, causing minor injuries. A third suspect set the flag on fire.

Brooklyn resident James Carlson, 40, was arrested on May 1 for criminal mischief, arson, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Police offered on Monday up to $3,500 for information on the suspect believed to be the person who set the flag on fire. The NYPD described him as 20-30 years old with a light complexion.