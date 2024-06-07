Jerusalem Post
Labor Chairman Yair Golan: 'It is essential to stop the war'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Labor Party Chairman Yair Golan called for an end to the war in an interview with KAN Reshet Bet Friday morning.

"It's not only fair to the residents of the border area and the soldiers, it's essential. It's not only our obligation to the 124 hostages and their unfortunate families, but also a final testament to solidarity in Israeli society and the willingness to unite," he said. 

He added in a critique of the current government, "Why are we allowing people with messianic madness in their heads to lead the state of Israel into this nightmare?"

