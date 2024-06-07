Gantz to German FM: 'Israel will not hesitate to act with force' to deter Hezbollah

Speaking with Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, on Friday, Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz said that Israel would respond to Hezbollah's aggression on northern Israel, Israeli media reported.

"Hezbollah's aggression on the northern border undermines regional stability, Israel will not hesitate to act with force," Gantz said.

Gantz also reportedly reiterated to the German foreign minister the importance of the international community in pressuring Hamas to accept a hostage deal.