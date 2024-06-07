London Jewish school holds students as gunman detained nearby

Students from the JFS school in London were stopped from leaving campus on Friday afternoon after police detained a nearby gunman, according to media and Community Security Trust reports.

It has not been confirmed if the gunman, who has been detained at Kingsbury Station, had any intentions to attack the school. Police arrested the man after tasing him, no shots had been fired.

“In conjunction with our security team, we made the decision to hold students until we were assured that the area was safe, which is now the case,” JFS wrote in an email parents, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

“We are aware of an incident at Kingsbury Station that has required a police response," the Community Security Trust said. "As far as we are aware, its not related to the Jewish community but as a precaution a local Jewish school temporarily advised students not to leave the premises. We are in close contact with the police and the school and will provide further updates if necessary.”