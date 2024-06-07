Yemen's Houthis launched two military operations in the Red Sea, targeting "vessel Elbella and vessel AAL GENOA," the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Friday.
Yemen's Houthis target two vessels in Red Sea, spokesperson claims
