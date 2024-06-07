Jerusalem Post
Yemen's Houthis target two vessels in Red Sea, spokesperson claims

By REUTERS

Yemen's Houthis launched two military operations in the Red Sea, targeting "vessel Elbella and vessel AAL GENOA," the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Friday.

Biden aide raises increased deployments of US strategic nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
06/07/2024 07:53 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes West Papua in Indonesia, GFZ says
By REUTERS
06/07/2024 07:52 PM
London Jewish school holds students as police detain nearby gunman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2024 07:49 PM
Blinken to travel to Israel, Jordan, Egypt and Qatar - State Dept
By REUTERS
06/07/2024 07:39 PM
COVID shots should target JN.1 variant in 2024-25 campaign, US FDA says
By REUTERS
06/07/2024 06:15 PM
Colombia banning exports to Israel comes at significant cost
By REUTERS
06/07/2024 05:55 PM
US announces Gaza humanitarian aid port back in operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2024 05:24 PM
At least 9 UN workers detained by Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
06/07/2024 05:07 PM
Uzi Narkis road in Jerusalem reopens after fire
By MAARIV
06/07/2024 04:57 PM
Gantz and German FM discuss hostage deal and Hezbollah threat
By ANNA BARSKY
06/07/2024 04:51 PM
Houthi Al-Masirah TV: US-UK strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
06/07/2024 03:00 PM
Following sirens, Gaza border communities detect a fall in an open area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2024 11:18 AM
WATCH: IAF jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2024 08:23 AM
Yair Golan: 'It is essential to stop the war'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2024 07:50 AM
Attorney general requests to form state inquiry into war - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 11:25 PM