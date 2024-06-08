Jerusalem Post
Pro-Palestinian protesters to surround White House calling for Gaza ceasefire

By REUTERS

Pro-Palestinian activists demanding an end to the war in Gaza and to American support for Israel plan to surround the White House during a weekend protest, prompting additional security measures, including anti-scale fencing.

Advocacy and activist groups like CODEPINK and the Council on American Islamic Relations said on Friday that demonstrations were planned on Saturday, marking eight months of Israel's war in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands while causing a humanitarian crisis with widespread hunger and destruction.

"In preparation for the events this weekend in Washington, DC, that have the potential for large crowds to gather, additional public safety measures have been put in place near the White House complex," a US Secret Service spokesperson said.



