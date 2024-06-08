Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Suspected Islamists kill at least 38 in attack on eastern Congo villages

By REUTERS

Suspected Islamist rebels killed at least 38 people in an overnight attack on villages in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, two district officials and a civil society leader said on Saturday.

Local civil society leader Justin Kavalami blamed members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) for the attack. The ADF, alleged to be behind another village assault that killed at least 16 people earlier this week, originates from neighbouring Uganda.

Now based in eastern Congo, it has pledged allegiance to Islamic State and mounts frequent attacks, further destabilising a region where many militant groups are active.

Armed men used guns and machetes to attack residents of villages in Beni territory, in North Kivu province, overnight on Friday, local official Fabien Kakule told Reuters. District official Leon Kakule Siviwe said the death toll stood at 38 and said the recent surge in violence was due to the attackers taking advantage of a low security presence.

They came to "slaughter the population when there were no soldiers in place," he told Reuters.

Mahmoud Abbas calls for United Nations action on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 06:50 PM
IDF targets Hezbollah member in Aitaroun area, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 06:13 PM
Netanyahu calls freed hostage Noa Argamani
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 05:40 PM
Biden asserts hostages return and ceasefire importance
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 05:35 PM
Hamas threaten it can increase number of hostages
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 05:32 PM
IDF releases hostage rescue video
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 05:29 PM
IDF intercepts aerial target over Nahariya coast
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 04:40 PM
Netanyahu asserts: Israel stands firmly against terrorism
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 04:13 PM
Gantz postpones his resignation from government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 02:58 PM
IDF strikes terror infrastructure in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 12:23 PM
Suspect questioned after assault on Danish PM Frederiksen
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 10:38 AM
Iraqi group claims Golan Heights drone strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 06:24 AM
IDF overnight operations in the West Bank - report
By WALLA!
06/08/2024 05:36 AM
Israel Air Force strikes strategic Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By MAARIV
06/08/2024 04:34 AM
Activists call for end to Gaza war and US support for Israel
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 03:30 AM