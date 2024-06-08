Jerusalem Post
Iran blames Israeli attack on Gaza on 'inaction' by world states, UN Security Council

By REUTERS
Updated: JUNE 8, 2024 20:24

Iran's foreign ministry blamed an Israeli attack on a Gaza refugee camp during a hostage rescue operation on "inaction" by world governments and the UN Security Council, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.

"These horrific and shocking crimes ... are the result of the inaction of governments and responsible international bodies, including the United Nations Security Council, in the face of eight months of war crimes and violations by the Zionist regime," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.



