Israel Air Force (IAF) jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, the military said on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the jets struck a terror infrastructure in the Aitaroun area and a military building in the Rab El Thalathine area.

IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. June 9, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

In addition, on Sunday morning, jets targeted a launcher in the Houla area.