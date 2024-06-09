'I failed in my life's mission': Gaza Division commander resigns over October 7 attacks

The commander of the Gaza Division, Brigadier-General Avi Rosenfeld, announced his resignation following the events of October 7, Israeli media reported Sunday.

In the statement, Rosenfeld said, "On October 7, I failed in my life's mission to protect the Gaza border communities. Everyone has to take responsibility for their part, and I am in charge of the division. As part of taking responsibility as a commander, I decided to end my position and service in the IDF after 30 years of service," Israeli media noted.