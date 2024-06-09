Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'I failed in my life's mission': Gaza Division commander resigns over October 7 attacks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The commander of the Gaza Division, Brigadier-General Avi Rosenfeld, announced his resignation following the events of October 7, Israeli media reported Sunday. 

In the statement, Rosenfeld said, "On October 7, I failed in my life's mission to protect the Gaza border communities. Everyone has to take responsibility for their part, and I am in charge of the division. As part of taking responsibility as a commander, I decided to end my position and service in the IDF after 30 years of service," Israeli media noted. 

UAV strikes Kafr Dajjal in southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2024 06:56 PM
War cabinet and political-security cabinet to meet Sunday evening
By WALLA!
06/09/2024 06:29 PM
Netanyahu says securing Israel's future comes before returning hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2024 06:25 PM
Pakistan's army says bomb blast kills seven soldiers
By REUTERS
06/09/2024 05:22 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked British destroyer in Red Sea
By REUTERS
06/09/2024 04:11 PM
Israel's deficit hits 7.2%, public spending up 35% from last year
By EVE YOUNG
06/09/2024 02:13 PM
Gantz to deliver press conference at 8 p.m. tonight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2024 01:34 PM
IDF reservist who fought in Gaza takes own life in tragic circumstances
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2024 12:54 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2024 10:54 AM
Hostage deal unaffected, says Islamic Jihad
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 09:59 PM
Netanyahu pleads with Gantz to stay in government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 08:55 PM
Iran blames world inaction for Gaza attack during hostage rescue
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 08:23 PM
Operation Arnon: The plan to rename the hostage rescue operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 07:50 PM
President Gustavo Petro announces a halt in coal export to Israel
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 07:27 PM
Mahmoud Abbas calls for United Nations action on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 06:50 PM