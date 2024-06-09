Jerusalem Post
Israel Air Force fighter jets eliminate Hezbollah terrorist cell, strike terror infrastructure

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 9, 2024 22:44

Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft struck and eliminated a terrorist cell that fired anti-aircraft missiles toward IDF fighter jets operating above Lebanon, the IDF announced on Sunday. 

As a result of the IAF strike, a terrorist cell was eliminated in the area of Tyre. 

Additionally, two IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military structures in the area of Chebaa, and two additional military structures were struck in the areas of Aitaroun and Markaba, the IDF reported. 

IAF fighter jets strike a Hezbollah terrorist cell in Lebanon, June 9, 2024.


