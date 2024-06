The IDF said on Sunday that in accordance with the assessment of the situation, the commander of the Southern Command signed an order to change the policy of the closed military area in several areas in the Gaza Strip and in agricultural areas.

As part of the change of the closed areas, the area near Kibbutz Gebraam will be opened and the citizens will be allowed to come to the place. The area near Moshav Shokeda will be closed and access to it without prior arrangement is prohibited.