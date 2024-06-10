Jerusalem Post
After passing evacuees budget, MK asserts: 'Responsibility to return north residents on us'

By MAARIV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Negev and Galilee Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf from the Otzma Yehudit party, updated on his X, formerly Twitter, that funds were transferred for immediate aid  for displaced residents from the north.

Following a visit to the Metula Local Council, Wasserlauf wrote, "We allocated an immediate assistance budget of several hundred thousand shekels for the purchase of emergency equipment and supplies for residents staying in hotels and rentals."

He further wrote, "I remind you, the responsibility to return them safely to their homes lies with us. The responsibility to address all their needs until their return home is also on us," and promised, "I will do everything in my power to be an address for them for practical solutions and to remove bureaucratic obstacles."

