Al Jazeera rejects accusations hostage captor was a journalist on their platform

Al Jazeera, early Monday morning, denied accusations that it employed Abdullah Al-Jamal; who held the recently freed Israeli hostages captives.

"The X account of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and some Israeli websites, quoted the name of a Palestinian journalist from Gaza called Abdullah Al-Jamal and claimed that he works with #AlJazeera, and that his name was linked to what happened in the Israeli army's liberation of four prisoners in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday," Al Jazeera wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Al Jazeera Media Network confirms that Abdullah Al-Jamal has never worked with the Network, but had contributed to an Op-ed in 2019 and that these allegations are completely unfounded.

"The Network also stresses that these allegations are a continuation of the process of slander and misinformation aimed at harming Al Jazeera's reputation, professionalism, and independence.

"It calls for accuracy before publishing any of these allegations, the repetition of which has become ridiculous.Al Jazeera Media Network reserves all its legal rights to refute all these allegations."