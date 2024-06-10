Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF operates in the West Bank - report

By MAARIV

IDF forces were operating in Tubas in the Samaria region in the West Bank, the Palestinian news agency "Shahab" reported on Monday morning.

Additionally, the Red Crescent reported that four Palestinians were injured by shrapnel in Fara’ata, south of Tubas, and were being transferred to the hospital.
US military confirms Houthi missile strikes on two ships in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
06/10/2024 06:15 AM
Katz slams Jibril Rajoub after ban from Australia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 05:55 AM
IDF attacks in Gaza Strip near Rafah, Palestinians claim
By MAARIV
06/10/2024 04:13 AM
Al Jazeera rejects Israeli accusation its journalist held Noa Argamani
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 03:42 AM
Blinken to arrive in Israel and meet PM
By BARAK RAVID
06/10/2024 02:50 AM
Yitzhak Wasserlauf allocates aid for northern displaced residents
By MAARIV , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 02:46 AM
Gazans report IDF attacks in El-Bureij
By MAARIV
06/10/2024 12:04 AM
IDF alters Gaza strip closed area policy
By AMIR BOHBOT
06/09/2024 11:56 PM
Israel Air Force fighter jets eliminate Hezbollah terrorist cell
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2024 10:42 PM
Israel Police to conduct exercise in Mishor Adumim, Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2024 09:53 PM
IDF Chief Herzi Halevi speaks of obligation to bring hostages home
By MAARIV ONLINE
06/09/2024 08:17 PM
Gaza Division commander resigns over October 7 attacks failures
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2024 07:36 PM
UAV strikes Kafr Dajjal in southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2024 06:56 PM
War cabinet and political-security cabinet to meet Sunday evening
By WALLA!
06/09/2024 06:29 PM
Pakistan's army says bomb blast kills seven soldiers
By REUTERS
06/09/2024 05:22 PM