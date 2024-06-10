IDF forces were operating in Tubas in the Samaria region in the West Bank, the Palestinian news agency "Shahab" reported on Monday morning.Additionally, the Red Crescent reported that four Palestinians were injured by shrapnel in Fara’ata, south of Tubas, and were being transferred to the hospital.
IDF operates in the West Bank - report
