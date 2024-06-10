Hunter Biden indicates he won't testify in gun trial, CNN reports

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden will not testify when his criminal trial resumes on charges he hid his drug use from the government in 2018 to illegally buy a gun, according to CNN.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's lawyer, indicated in court on Monday that his client will not testify, allowing the judge to give the jury an instruction that they should not hold it against Biden that he did not testify in the case.

Prosecutors in the first criminal trial of a US president’s child rested their case on Friday after a week of testimony that offered an intimate view of the younger Biden’s years of struggle with alcohol and crack cocaine abuse, which prosecutors say legally precluded him from buying a gun.

Hunter Biden, 54, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges both of lying about his addiction when he filled out a government screening document for the Colt Cobra revolver and of illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.