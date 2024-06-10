Ben-Gvir: My entry into the war cabinet will lead Israel to victory

"I believe that my entry and that of Otzma Yehuidt can ramp up the pace [of the war] and lead [Israel] to the decisive stage and victory," National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said on Monday.

"Benny Gantz's departure from the government is also a big opportunity," he continued.

"I think it would be appropriate for those who have been warning and speaking about the danger of Hamas all year long, those who have been advocating for bombing Gaza, carrying out targeted killings, and banning the entry of workers, to be members of the war cabinet. I have conveyed this request to the Prime Minister.

"The people of Israel want victory. The people of Israel want to end the policy of [providing] fuel and humanitarian aid, which ultimately mostly goes to Hamas. This is not how a country that wants to win behaves," he concluded.