Dutch tourist missing on Greek island of Samos

By REUTERS

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist has been missing since Sunday morning, when he went hiking alone on the Greek island of Samos, a police official said on Monday.

He left from the area of Marathokampos on the southwest of the island and his wife reported him missing on Sunday afternoon.

"A search operation has been launched by police, the coast guard and the fire brigade," a police official told Reuters, adding that the man had been living on the island since May.

Samos is an island of 30,000 people in the eastern Aegean.

