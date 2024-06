Five Israelis were lightly injured and admitted to Ziv Medical Center from a fire in the North that broke out as a result of an impact by a Hezbollah UAV.

Ziv Medical Center provided the following statement:

Around 18:00, five lightly injured people were brought to the Ziv Medical Center as a result of a fire that broke out from the fall of an unmanned aerial vehicle in the north. The injured are fully conscious and in stable condition, and their injuries were caused by smoke inhalation."