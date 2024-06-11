Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Four American educators stabbed in park in northeast China, says US media and officials

By REUTERS

Four American educators from a small Iowa university were injured in a stabbing attack in a public park in northeast China's Jilin province on Monday, according to US media and US government officials.

Iowa Representative Adam Zabner told Reuters his brother was one of the victims.

"My brother, David Zabner, was wounded in the arm during a stabbing attack while visiting a temple in Jilin City, China," he said.

The group had been visiting a temple in Beishan Park when they were attacked by a man with a knife, he added. There were no reports of a motive.

A video of people lying on the ground in a park covered in blood were circulating on X on Monday, though no trace of the images could be found on Chinese social media. Reuters was able to identify the location based on Chinese characters written on a wall, the wall's structure and the layout of the path. Reuters was not able to confirm when the video was shot.

Israel Air Force Intercepts suspicious aerial target from east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2024 05:54 AM
Russia says it carried out strikes in Syria's Homs, Deir al Zor provinces
By REUTERS
06/11/2024 12:46 AM
IDF successfully intercepts suspicious aerial target
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 11:30 PM
Slovenia's recognition of Palestine is condemned by Israel
By REUTERS
06/10/2024 08:18 PM
Health Minister finds envelope with suspicious powder in his office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 08:15 PM
Houthis allegedly arrest US-Israeli spy cell
By REUTERS
06/10/2024 07:40 PM
Finland investigates alleged Russia territorial violation
By REUTERS
06/10/2024 07:03 PM
Malawi vice president's plane goes missing, BBC reports
By REUTERS
06/10/2024 06:54 PM
Five lightly injured in fire from Hezbollah UAV that fell in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 06:52 PM
Hamas, PIJ say their stance is unchanged regarding ceasefire
By REUTERS
06/10/2024 05:55 PM
Second tourist reported missing on Greek island
By REUTERS
06/10/2024 05:43 PM
Itamar Ben-Gvir says entry to war cabinet would mean victory in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 05:24 PM
IDF confirms one of its drones downed over Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 05:22 PM
President Biden's son will not testify in criminal trial
By REUTERS
06/10/2024 04:15 PM
Ancient grenades uncovered in Holon excavation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 02:02 PM