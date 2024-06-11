Assassination attempt in Ashkelon leaves one dead and several injured

A vehicle exploded and caught fire in Ashkelon, Israeli media reported on Tuesday, citing Magen David Adom (MDA). The police suspect the case is an assassination attempt on a individual known to the police, KAN has noted.

Ynet noted that based on the police's preliminary investigation, the source of the fire was an explosive device, and the case is being investigated as a criminal offense.

The car exploded on Ram Pool Street in Ashkelon, leading to the immediate death of a 20-year-old woman, with MDA teams pronouncing her dead on the spot. An eight-year-old girl was evacuated to the Barzilai Medical Center in critical condition.

Additionally, 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters and MDA teams were at the scene, with the initial MDA report indicating that a woman was trapped in the vehicle and several others were injured.

Menachem Bello, a medic and head of the Ashkelon Rescue Union, said, "We received a report of a vehicle on fire. We provided medical aid at the scene to a girl in critical condition and a moderately injured 40-year-old. Unfortunately, a 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead due to the nature of her injuries and the severe burns she suffered," KAN also reported.