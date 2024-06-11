Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Recruitment should come from all sectors,' Gallant says while visiting IDF special forces

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed the necessity of the draft law on Tuesday while visiting soldiers of the Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit. 

“The people motivate us; recruitment should come from all public sectors, and everyone should take a central part in this.”

“We rely on the abilities of our soldiers and the support of their families because today you are in the army, and tomorrow your brothers will have to enlist. Before them, it was your parents who served. This is the reality.”

Gallant also said, “We owe it to each of us to protect ourselves in this country. We will bring everyone from all sectors of the public, we will recruit them, and we will give them equal opportunity. As far as I’m concerned, it doesn’t matter where you came from, what your parents did, what part of the country you live in, you have the ability to reach any unit.”

Fire breaks out at Versailles palace, swiftly brought under control
By REUTERS
06/11/2024 05:28 PM
Blinken announces more than $400 m. in humanitarian aid to Palestinians
By REUTERS
06/11/2024 04:39 PM
Unnamed Israeli official says UN resolution could help Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
06/11/2024 03:23 PM
IDF intercepts UAV from Lebanon following sirens in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2024 03:06 PM
Russia says West may force it to amend nuclear doctrine
By REUTERS
06/11/2024 11:42 AM
CENTCOM chief visits Israel, meets Chief of Staff Halevi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2024 11:26 AM
Russia's new co-operation pact with Iran suspended, Russia's - RIA
By REUTERS
06/11/2024 07:11 AM
Four American educators stabbed in park in northeast China
By REUTERS
06/11/2024 06:17 AM
Israel Air Force Intercepts suspicious aerial target from east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2024 05:54 AM
Russia says it carried out strikes in Syria's Homs, Deir al Zor provinces
By REUTERS
06/11/2024 12:46 AM
IDF successfully intercepts suspicious aerial target
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 11:30 PM
Slovenia's recognition of Palestine is condemned by Israel
By REUTERS
06/10/2024 08:18 PM
Health Minister finds envelope with suspicious powder in his office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2024 08:15 PM
Finland investigates alleged Russia territorial violation
By REUTERS
06/10/2024 07:03 PM
Malawi vice president's plane goes missing, BBC reports
By REUTERS
06/10/2024 06:54 PM