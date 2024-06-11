'Recruitment should come from all sectors,' Gallant says while visiting IDF special forces

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed the necessity of the draft law on Tuesday while visiting soldiers of the Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit.

“The people motivate us; recruitment should come from all public sectors, and everyone should take a central part in this.”

“We rely on the abilities of our soldiers and the support of their families because today you are in the army, and tomorrow your brothers will have to enlist. Before them, it was your parents who served. This is the reality.”

Gallant also said, “We owe it to each of us to protect ourselves in this country. We will bring everyone from all sectors of the public, we will recruit them, and we will give them equal opportunity. As far as I’m concerned, it doesn’t matter where you came from, what your parents did, what part of the country you live in, you have the ability to reach any unit.”