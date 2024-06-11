Multiple projectiles identified crossing into Israel, IDF strikes Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

Approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanese territory into Israel, with some successfully intercepted by the IDF and others falling into open areas, the IDF announced Tuesday.

In response, Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets, including a launch post in the area of Aitaroun, and other infrastructure in the area of Meiss El Jabal.

The IDF also stated that IDF aircraft struck a Hezbollah launch cell in the area of Deir Aames in southern Lebanon.