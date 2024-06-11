Israel received the response of Hamas from the mediators Tuesday evening, which rejected in its response the outline of the deal for the release of the hostages presented by President Biden, according to Israeli media.
Senior Israeli official: Hamas rejected the outline of the hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS06/11/2024 06:24 PM
By REUTERS06/11/2024 06:17 PM
By REUTERS06/11/2024 05:28 PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS06/11/2024 03:23 PM
By REUTERS06/11/2024 11:42 AM
By REUTERS06/11/2024 07:11 AM
By REUTERS06/11/2024 06:17 AM
By REUTERS06/11/2024 12:46 AM
By REUTERS06/10/2024 08:18 PM