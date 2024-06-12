Fire was exchanged on Wednesday morning between IDF troops and Palestinian terrorists in the Zeitun neighborhood in the southern portion of Gaza City, Ynet reported, citing Palestinian reports.
Fire exchanged between IDF and terrorists in Gaza City - report
By MAARIV06/12/2024 11:27 AM
By REUTERS06/12/2024 08:08 AM
By REUTERS06/12/2024 02:23 AM
By WALLA!06/11/2024 11:25 PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS06/11/2024 06:24 PM
By REUTERS06/11/2024 06:17 PM
By REUTERS06/11/2024 05:28 PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS06/11/2024 03:23 PM