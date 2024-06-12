Jerusalem Post
Fire exchanged between IDF and terrorists in Gaza City - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Fire was exchanged on Wednesday morning between IDF troops and Palestinian terrorists in the Zeitun neighborhood in the southern portion of Gaza City, Ynet reported, citing Palestinian reports.



