A commercial ship was attacked in the Red Sea, approximately 125 kilometers southwest of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, the British maritime security firm Ambrey reported on Wednesday.
Commercial vessel attacked in Red Sea southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah - report
By REUTERS06/12/2024 08:08 AM
By REUTERS06/12/2024 02:23 AM
By WALLA!06/11/2024 11:25 PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS06/11/2024 06:24 PM
By REUTERS06/11/2024 06:17 PM
By REUTERS06/11/2024 05:28 PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS06/11/2024 03:23 PM