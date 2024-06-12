IDF destroys over 30 Hamas structures in Rafah area

The IDF continued to operate in the Rafah area, where it located and destroyed multiple booby-trapped buildings, killed several armed terrorists, and located and confiscated terrorist combat equipment, the IDF reported on Wednesday.

The IDF activity in the area was conducted with support from the air force, which struck armed Hamas terrorists and a combat equipment silo.

In total, IDF aircraft attacked and destroyed over 30 terror targets across the Gaza Strip throughout the night, including tunnel exists, military buildings, armed terrorists, rocket launchers, and more, the military added.