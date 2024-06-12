UN committee charges Israel with crimes against humanity including sexual violence

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry published a new report on Wednesday on the "Occupied Palestinian Territories," claiming that "Israeli authorities are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during military operations and attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 7," according to Ynet.

According to the commission, established in May 2021, Israel is also responsible for sexual violence allegedly committed by soldiers during the war. The commission's chairman called for the cessation of IDF operations in Rafah.

The commission also claimed that Israeli authorities have used starvation as a means of warfare, have deliberately targeted attacks against civilians, forcibly displaced civilians, and conducted torture, inhumane or cruel treatment, arbitrary detention, and actions that harm personal dignity. The commission did acknowledge that Palestinian armed groups are also responsible for war crimes committed in Israel.

The commission's investigation into the events of October 7 and what followed is based on interviews with victims and witnesses, thousands of items collected from open sources and verified through forensic analysis, hundreds of submissions to information collectors, satellite images, and forensic medical reports.

Israel boycotted the commission and did not cooperate with it, partly due to the backgrounds of the commission chairperson and its members. As a result, the commission accused Israel of "obstructing investigations and preventing access to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory."