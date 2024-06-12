Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF attacks Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon that targeted Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force jets struck two Hezbollah launchers used to fire projectiles toward northern Israel in the areas of Taybeh and Markaba, the IDF announced Wednesday afternoon.

In addition, IDF artillery fired towards the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar, from where projectiles were fired toward northern Israel.

Following the sirens that sounded between 11:52 a.m. and 12:19 p.m. in northern Israel, interceptors were launched toward suspicious aerial targets. Sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were activated in the area due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptor meeting their targets.

Following the sirens that sounded at 12:55 p.m. and 2:09 p.m. in the areas of Meron and Malkiya, several missiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Nobody was reported wounded in these incidents.

The Fire and Rescue Authority are currently operating to extinguish the fires that broke out as a result of the activity.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Qatar's prime minister: there is a clear and firm call to end Gaza war
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 03:33 PM
UN committee charges Israel with crimes against humanity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 03:24 PM
Hezbollah announces terrorist Mohammed Hajazi dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 12:28 PM
IDF destroys over 30 Hamas terror infrastructure facilities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 11:44 AM
Fire exchange between IDF and Palestinian armed forces in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 11:41 AM
British trading ship attacked southwest of Yemen
By MAARIV
06/12/2024 11:27 AM
IDF attacks Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip
By AMIR BOHBOT
06/12/2024 08:25 AM
Trump says he wants all remaining Bitcoin to be made in the US
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 08:08 AM
US military says it destroyed 2 missile launchers in Yemen
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 02:23 AM
IDF eliminates suspect approaching Gaza border fence with drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 12:11 AM
Senior Israeli official: Hamas rejected the outline of the hostage deal
By WALLA!
06/11/2024 11:25 PM
Projectiles identified crossing into Israel, IDF strikes Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2024 09:13 PM
IDF operates in Jenin area in the West Bank, three terrorists killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
06/11/2024 06:24 PM
Manhattan DA to testify to House committee after Trump sentencing
By REUTERS
06/11/2024 06:17 PM
Defense Minister Gallant speaks on IDF draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2024 05:29 PM