IDF attacks Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon that targeted Israel

Israel Air Force jets struck two Hezbollah launchers used to fire projectiles toward northern Israel in the areas of Taybeh and Markaba, the IDF announced Wednesday afternoon.

In addition, IDF artillery fired towards the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar, from where projectiles were fired toward northern Israel.

Following the sirens that sounded between 11:52 a.m. and 12:19 p.m. in northern Israel, interceptors were launched toward suspicious aerial targets. Sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were activated in the area due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptor meeting their targets.

Following the sirens that sounded at 12:55 p.m. and 2:09 p.m. in the areas of Meron and Malkiya, several missiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Nobody was reported wounded in these incidents.

The Fire and Rescue Authority are currently operating to extinguish the fires that broke out as a result of the activity.