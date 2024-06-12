Jerusalem Post
NATO to take over coordination of arms deliveries to Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

By REUTERS

NATO is set to take over the coordination of arms deliveries to Ukraine from the US, the alliance's chief said on Wednesday, in a bid to safeguard the military aid mechanism as NATO-skeptic Donald Trump bids for a second term as US president.

"I expect that ministers will approve a plan for NATO to lead the coordination of security assistance and training to Ukraine," Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on the eve of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

"This is a key element of our package for Ukraine at the Washington summit, along with a long-term financial commitment."



