US military urges de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise

The US military on Wednesday urged a de-escalation in rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon, and said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin raised the matter in a call with his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday.

"We don't want to see a wider regional conflict and we do want to see a de-escalation of tensions in the region," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told a news briefing.

Hezbollah fired the most rockets it has launched at Israel in a single day since cross-border hostilities broke out eight months ago, as part of its retaliation on Wednesday for an Israeli strike which killed a senior Hezbollah field commander.