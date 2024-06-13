IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Overnight, Israel Air Force (IAF) jets struck Hezbollah military structures in the Ayta ash Shab area and terror infrastructure in the Aynata area of southern Lebanon, the military said on Thursday.

IAF jets strike a Hezbollah military structure in the Ayta ash Shab area of southern Lebanon. June 13, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The IDF added that in response to the rocket alerts that sounded in northern Israel at 05:04 a.m., an interceptor was fired at a suspicious target, which turned out to be a false identification. A rocket alarm sounded for fear of falling shrapnel from the interceptor.