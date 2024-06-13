Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Overnight, Israel Air Force (IAF) jets struck Hezbollah military structures in the Ayta ash Shab area and terror infrastructure in the Aynata area of southern Lebanon, the military said on Thursday.

IAF jets strike a Hezbollah military structure in the Ayta ash Shab area of southern Lebanon. June 13, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The IDF added that in response to the rocket alerts that sounded in northern Israel at 05:04 a.m., an interceptor was fired at a suspicious target, which turned out to be a false identification. A rocket alarm sounded for fear of falling shrapnel from the interceptor. 



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
IDF strikes in Gaza 'humanitarian area'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 07:25 AM
Health Ministry halts swimming at a Herzliya beach due to bacteria
By AVICHAY CHAIM
06/13/2024 05:47 AM
Hamas says they are willing to reach ceasefire agreement
By REUTERS
06/13/2024 01:00 AM
Houthi-hit ship may sink
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 11:34 PM
Demonstrators call for hostage deal at protests in Tel Aviv, Ra'anana
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 10:06 PM
Russia is listing Ukrainian children for adoption
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 08:54 PM
US military urges de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 08:42 PM
Hostage deal may collapse after negative answer on hostage releases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 08:20 PM
NATO to take over coordination of arms deliveries to Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 07:17 PM
WATCH: IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 05:33 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon that targeted Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 03:55 PM
Qatar's prime minister: There is a clear and firm call to end Gaza war
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 03:33 PM
UN committee charges Israel with crimes against humanity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 03:24 PM
Hezbollah announces terrorist Mohammed Hajazi dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 12:28 PM
IDF destroys over 30 Hamas terror infrastructure facilities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 11:44 AM